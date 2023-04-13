Aging Unbound – Celebrating Older Americans Month Published 12:04 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

May is Older Americans Month and the 2023 theme, “Aging Unbound,” highlights diverse aging experiences, combats ageist stereotypes and showcases how we all benefit when older adults are supported to remain engaged, independent and included.

Texas HHSC has a variety of resources to support healthy aging. These include:

Aging Texas Well is a strategic planning effort that reviews policies impacting older Texans, assesses local and state readiness to meet the needs of older adults, and helps communities build their service capacity. The Aging Texas Well strategic plan uses the Older Americans Act impact areas as a foundation to plan for aging needs and identifies aging specific priorities for the state.

Texercise is a health promotions initiative that provides free physical activity and nutrition resources to educate, motivate and engage adults age 45 and older in healthy behaviors. To learn more, visit the Texercise website.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program assists people with buying the food they need for good health. To learn more, visit the SNAP website.

Area Agencies on Aging provide older adults, their families and caregivers with nutrition services, including home and congregate meals as well as evidence-based fitness programs. To connect with the nearest AAA, call Texas HHS at 800-252-9240.

Aging and Disability Resource Centers are part of the No Wrong Door System and help streamline access to long-term services and support for the whole family. To learn more, call Texas HHS at 855-937-2372.

Chelsea Couch is the Texas Health and Human Services Texercise Program Coordinator. She can be reached at Chelsea.Couch@hhs.texas.gov.