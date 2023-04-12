Orange child abuse victims in spotlight; mayor calls for citywide response

Published 5:15 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

CASA pic Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. stands with Codie Vasquez, executive director of CASA of the Sabine Neches Region. (Courtesy photo)

In federal fiscal year 2022, the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services confirmed 56,944 victims of child abuse or neglect, including 1,027 in Orange County.

The City of Orange shared this concern, adding through release, “We must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, nurturing environment.”

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. proclaimed April as Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month in the city, urging all residents to dedicate themselves to improving the quality of life for all children and families.

