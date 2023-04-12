Orange child abuse victims in spotlight; mayor calls for citywide response Published 5:15 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

In federal fiscal year 2022, the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services confirmed 56,944 victims of child abuse or neglect, including 1,027 in Orange County.

The City of Orange shared this concern, adding through release, “We must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, nurturing environment.”

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. proclaimed April as Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month in the city, urging all residents to dedicate themselves to improving the quality of life for all children and families.