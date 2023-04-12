Community comes together to help Orange County expectant mothers Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1 of 5

One of the community’s biggest baby showers helped 30 local expectant mothers with the road ahead by providing a generous helping hand.

Destiny Church in Orange hosted the event Saturday with help from local nonprofits and community-driven businesses.

Each support entity brought donations like blankets, diapers, wipes, lotion, baby wash, bottles and baby clothes while offering their services to the mothers to be.

Pastor Johnny Asevedo expressed thanks for, in his words, all the doors God has opened.

“For us to be able to help families, help communities, that’s always our heart,” he said. “That’s my heart, to serve, so I’m just thankful to be able to do that in such an amazing city.”

Vivian DeJohn, director of Birthright Orange, said they see many girls and women in desperate need of help.

“This shower gives them the essentials they need to bring their newborn home, many of whom have nothing,” DeJohn said. “Birthright provides tools and encouragement to help these girls and their unborn baby for a brighter, positive future.”

DeJohn’s chapter is part of Birthright International, an organization with a mission to “provide non-judgmental support to any woman during pregnancy irrespective of demographic or economic status.”

Tiffany Buckley represented Wells of Agape, an Orange-based nonprofit that has served local families for the last 14 years.

Buckley noted the event is needed in Orange County because baby items are very expensive. And most importantly, new mothers also need assistance, she said.

Attending were representative of Wells of Agape, a nonprofit that offers faith-based counseling, parenting skills courses, anger management and substance abuse recovery services.

“We were a big part of it last year, and it was amazing to watch these moms walk out with their arms overflowing with stuff and to be able to pray for them too, so we were on board as soon as we heard about it,” said Tiffany Buckley of Wells of Agape.

“To be able to provide them with things so they can focus on just loving that baby, that’s the most rewarding thing.”

Augusta’s Angels out of Beaumont has a primary focus on children whose parents are incarcerated, deceased or otherwise unavailable. Although support for new and expectant mothers isn’t a primary area of focus, founder Thira Simon was excited to participate.

The organization provided new clothes, new shoes, nursing cover ups and other “basic human needs.” The new clothes were made possible by a corporate donor and are part of a community give back program.

The 30 pre-registered families visited with representatives from Destiny Church and the American Red Cross.

DuGood FCU, a supporter of the annual event, helped with diapers, blankets, nail clippers and brushes.

Other partners included, in part, for-profit and nonprofit organizations like Bridge City ISD student organization Cardinals for Christ, Life Church, Love and Truth Vidor, Golden Triangle Nutrition, Perfect Touch Massage and The Orange Key.

Along with its partners, Destiny Church was able to serve each expectant mother in attendance.

Planning for the next year begins immediately. Anyone wishing to partner can call 409-332-7514 or visit the church in Orange at 3423 Martin Street.

— Written by Shari Hardin