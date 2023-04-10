Orange County marriage licenses issued: April 3 – April 7, 2023
Published 8:21 am Monday, April 10, 2023
Marriage licenses issued for the week of April 3, 2023 through April 7, 2023 from the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County clerk:
Andrew Dwight Daspit and Carly Jane Counts
Julian James Darby and Laura Elise Johnson
Zachery Taylor Grant and Haley Savannah Naquin
David Alexander Zuno and Laprea Ebony Dixon
Chad Lee Greenfield and Danielle Lee Puckett
Joshua Lynn Melancon and Leah Nicole Brasseaux