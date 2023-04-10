Orange County marriage licenses issued: April 3 – April 7, 2023

Published 8:21 am Monday, April 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marriage licenses issued for the week of April 3, 2023 through April 7, 2023 from the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County clerk:

Andrew Dwight Daspit and Carly Jane Counts

Julian James Darby and Laura Elise Johnson

Zachery Taylor Grant and Haley Savannah Naquin

David Alexander Zuno and Laprea Ebony Dixon

Chad Lee Greenfield and Danielle Lee Puckett

Joshua Lynn Melancon and Leah Nicole Brasseaux

