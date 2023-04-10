Country music legend Jimmy Fortune’s Orange performance plans detailed Published 9:29 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Gospel Music Association and Country Music Association Hall of Famer Jimmy Fortune, along with special guests The Malpass Brothers, is performing in Orange.

The one-night only event at the Lutcher Theater is planned at 7:30 p.m. April 22.

Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the Statler Brothers for 21 years and wrote the group’s second No.1 hit, “Elizabeth.”

Openers for music legend Merle Haggard on multiple tours, The Malpass Brothers promote the work and music of classic country artists they treasure while creating new music and making their own mark in the lineage of rich American cultural heritage.

“Country music has a history deeply rooted in traditional Southern working-class values, patriotism and lyrics that tell the unblinking truth about life. It’s important to keep this old school, classic country art form alive, and that’s why we are excited to bring these musicians to Southeast Texas,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater.

Fortune followed “Elizabeth” with two more No.1 hits – “My Only Love” from 1984’s Atlanta Blue and “Too Much On My Heart” from 1985’s Pardners in Rhyme.

Fortune also wrote the Top 10 hit “Forever” from 1986’s Four for the Show and co-wrote the Top 10 hit “More Than a Name on the Wall” from 1988’s The Greatest Hits.

Jimmy has performed in all of the U.S. States, in Canadian Provinces and in front of audiences as large as 100,000.

He was part of the Statler Brothers’ Annual Happy Birthday USA celebration in Staunton, Virginia for 14 years. He also sang on many of the Statler Brothers’ gold, platinum and double platinum recordings.

After The Statler Brothers retired in 2002, Jimmy seized the opportunity to launch a solo career to share new music with his fans.

Additionally, The Malpass Brothers toured with the late Don Helms, former steel guitarist for Hank Williams.

“The Malpass Brothers are a very popular country band. Their program consists of traditional country covers from Marty Robbins to Johnny Cash. They look and sing like the country musicians of the ’60s and ’70s,” said Sanford.

Tickets for Jimmy Fortune with Special Guests The Malpass Brothers range from $35-$55 and can be purchased at lutcher.org or by calling the Box Office at 409-886-5535.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.