PHOTOS — Eagle Scout project benefits Northway Park Published 12:18 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

For his Eagle Scout project, Ian Broussard, along with other Boy Scouts of America Troop 23 members, completed a new walk bridge at Northway Park, according to the City of Orange.

“Come take a stroll around the park and enjoy the new bridge,” a city release said.

“Thank you to Ian and Troop 23 for your contribution”