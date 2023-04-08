KATHIE’S KORMER — Easter impacts in many ways Published 12:02 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Easter or Resurrection Sunday is a Christian Festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. “True”

Some dye eggs a different color decorated in baskets, which is an OK Spring Celebration all over the world.

My experiences in Jerusalem, Bethlehem, the Garden, Tomb, Sea of Galilee (singing “Captain” in a boat), the Dead Sea, Masada and all the places Jesus walked and preached, then, laid to rest, are absolutely the most precious, incredibly carved memories, in my personal memory bank.

I Love to go down “Memory Lane” in my dreams!

Palm Sunday

Let’s elaborate on the very, beautiful Palm Tree: The Palm is one of the earliest cultivated trees, a symbol of beauty and prosperity.

It is used in the decoration of temples, in construction of booths for a festival and, most importantly, the crowds used palms to welcome Jesus to Jerusalem, where he was eventually arrested and crucified.

Jericho was known as the city of Palms.

Palms are also characteristic in the desert, Oasis’ and watered places.

My personal favorite is Deborah (a Judge) who rendered her decisions under a palm tree named after her.

What an interesting courtroom, don’t you think?

Deborah was also a warrior, going to war with generals and their armies, a nurse to important dignitaries and a Praiser. When she returned from battle with Barak and his army, she insisted, commanded by God, that they praise Him for the victory and give God all the praise and glory.

The fruit of the date palm tree is still highly valued in that part of the world by desert travelers since it may be consumed fresh or else dried or made into cakes for a portable, easily stored food.

I want to leave you with this scripture and invite you to ask Jesus into your heart.

Ephesians 1: 18,19 & 20 (NKJ version) “I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened, that you may know the hope to which He has called you, the riches of His glorious inheritance in His holy people (us), and His incomparably great power for us who believe.”

That power is the same as the mighty strength He exerted when He raised Christ from the dead and seated Him at His right hand in the Heavenly Realms.”

He is risen, Jesus my Lord!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia.