ADOPT A PET — Pup ready to grow with YOUR family Published 12:16 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Meet Odie!

He’s a sweet nine-week-old pup who is so ready for his furever family to come pick him up.

He loves treats, photo shoots and the feel of the afternoon breeze in his ears.

Come meet Odie and give him a chance. You won’t be sorry.

Call Traci James for more details on Odie at 409-998-2614.