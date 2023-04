PHOTO FEATURE — Junior High Symphonic Band earns Excellent, Superior finishes Published 12:14 am Friday, April 7, 2023

The Orangefield Junior High Symphonic Band performed Friday at the Region 10 UIL Concert and Sight Reading Evaluation at Hardin-Jefferson High School.

The band earned an Excellent rating on Stage and a Superior rating in Sight Reading.

“The directors are extremely proud of these students and the work they put into this performance,” school officials said.