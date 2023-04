Leaf and Petal Garden Club add Orange touch Published 12:16 am Friday, April 7, 2023

The Leaf and Petal Garden Club purchased an Orange as the yearly contribution to the community.

It has been placed at Sunset Park on 16th Street in Orange.

Alexia Willingham, a senior at Bridge City High School, was the artist and “did a great job,” club officials said.

“Many thanks to James Lawrence, of Orange Parks and Recreation, for his help in this endeavor.”