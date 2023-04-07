Butterfly releases, new pet supply drive highlights Shangri La Eco-Fest Published 12:18 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center invites the public to celebrate Earth Day at Eco-Fest from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 22.

This free event features butterfly releases throughout the day, a vendor market and a pet food and supply drive.

Katie Krantz, Shangri La Botanical Gardens & Nature Center associate director, says Eco-Fest celebratea Mother Earth and the spring season.

“With three butterfly releases, we will not only be providing an individual ah-ha moment for guests, we will also be introducing more than 1,500 essential pollinators into our garden space,” Krantz said.

“It’s a day designed to get outside, enjoy the gardens, participate in family-friendly activities and purchase some fantastic items from our local vendors. Children of all ages will be inspired to be kind to their world.”

Butterfly releases occur at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Local and regional organizations and businesses host booths that provide information about earth-friendly products, services and opportunities. Games, activities and engaging presentations provide entertainment for the whole family, along with strolls through the beautiful grounds of the gardens.

New this year is the pet food and supply drive benefiting the animal shelters in the cities of West Orange, Orange and Pinehurst.

Representatives from each shelter will be on-site to collect food and cash donations, as well as answer any questions.

Drop-off for the donations will be at the front entrance.

Shangri La is a 250-plus acre outdoor oasis in Orange located along the waterways of the Adams Bayou that combines botanical gardens and an education nature center in a unique way.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, visitors can take a naturalist-led excursion along Adams Bayou to see the wonders of nature, learn about the environment and its care, discover animals in their natural habitats and spend time with friends and family.

Located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Shangri La Botanical Gardens & Nature Center is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.).

Entrance to Shangri La Gardens is free of charge. For more information call 409-670-9113 or visit shangrilagardens.org.