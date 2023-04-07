UPDATE — Silsbee motorist killed following 2-vehicle Orange County crash

Published 7:59 am Friday, April 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

MAURICEVILLE — One person was killed and two others injured following a major crash on Texas Highway 12 Thursday evening, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the fatal crash that took place approximately a mile east of Texas Highway 62 near Mauriceville.
Preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 5:15 p.m., a Ford pickup was traveling east. It is reported a Dodge passenger car was on the east shoulder and made a U-turn in front of the pickup.

The pickup struck the passenger car on its driver side, according to troopers.
Authorities identified the driver of the pickup as 67-year-old Clifton Gunter of Orange, who was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth.

The driver of the car, identified as 47-year-old June Jones, was pronounced deceased on scene by a Justice of the Peace.

Her passenger, identified as 27-year-old Calvin McClleland, was taken to a hospital via personal vehicle.

Jones and McClleland are both from Silsbee.

Lt. Chuck Havard said authorities do not anticipate issuing any citations as a result of the crash.

It is unknown why the car was on the shoulder and what led to the U-turn attempt, according to authorities.

