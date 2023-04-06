Governor readies state resources ahead of Southeast Texas Flash Flood Threat Published 11:38 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of potential flash flooding expected to impact Texas Coastal Plains communities beginning today through Saturday.

“Texans in the Coastal Plains should prepare for heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding today through Saturday,” Abbott said.

“State resources are ready and being deployed to assist local officials requesting emergency assistance to protect their communities. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and follow flood safety tips. I thank our first responders for their leadership and dedication in keeping their fellow Texans safe this Easter weekend.”

National Weather Service forecasts show heavy rain and flash flood potential for East, Southeast and South Texas through Friday, with a risk of severe weather as well.

River flooding is possible along the coastal region through the weekend.