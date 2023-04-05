Entergy Texas, Monarch Energy deal could lead to 500+ SETX construction jobs Published 10:31 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

BEAUMONT — Entergy Texas and Monarch Energy, a company known for its green hydrogen and electro-fuels projects, have signed a memorandum of understanding to help advance the energy infrastructure in Southeast Texas.

As part of the agreement, Entergy Texas will work with Monarch Energy to leverage existing transmission infrastructure and/or construct new generation resources to supply long-term renewable power to Monarch’s 500-megawatt green hydrogen electrolyzer project near Beaumont.

“Southeast Texas is growing at a rapid pace, and it’s essential we make investments that help power that growth and support a resilient electric system,” said Eliecer Viamontes, president and CEO of Entergy Texas.

“This partnership with Monarch Energy allows us to diversify our generation portfolio while also strengthening the region’s economic development.”

Monarch Energy’s hydrogen electrolyzer project represents a potential $500 million investment in the Beaumont region, creating over 500 temporary construction jobs and over 30 permanent operational jobs.

Monarch Energy began development of the facility in 2021 and expects to commence commercial operations in 2026.

“Monarch is excited to be working with a best-in-class partner in Entergy Texas,” said Ben Alingh, co-founder and CEO of Monarch Energy.

“Securing a reliable supply of clean power is critical to the success of our green hydrogen project in Beaumont.”

ntergy Texas has a distinct locational advantage as it sits in the heart of hydrogen producers, storage infrastructure and industrial customers.

Additionally, our service territory has a workforce with the skillset needed to support hydrogen innovation.

We remain committed to working with industry leaders to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable power to our customers for generations to come.