Car show, mechanical bull, dunking booth, more. See what’s new at upcoming DEPOT DAY 2023 in Orange. Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

A day full of Whimzee and Chaos is planned at the family festival, DEPOT DAY 2023, presented by the Friends of the Orange Depot at the Orange Train Depot.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at 1210 Green Avenue. Entry is free.

Special featured attraction will be the exhibition of art cars from the Houston area (All have names and Whimzee and Paisley Chaos are two.)

In addition to the car show, new offerings will include a kiddie airplane ride, mechanical bull, dunking booth, a corn hole game and an arts and crafts table.

A photo op area will feature a new wooden train car constructed by the Little Cypress High School woodworking shop.

Returning this year are always popular attractions such as balloon sculpting, pony rides, bouncy house, and, of course, the trackless train.

Inside the depot will be model trains, cotton candy and other vendors. Plenty of food will be available from vendors Model Train BBQ, The Pink Lady and the Ice Cream Shack.

Entertainment on the stage during the event will be music by the Orange Community Players singers and dancing on the street by the Orange Blossom Dancers.

Chances for the drawings will be $1 each or $5 for six.

New special item will be a Disney Model Train set, added to the following: boy and girl bicycles, gift cards to Old Orange Café, Sabine Federal Credit Union gift cards, gift basket with $25 gift card from First State Bank, gift basket from Lookin Good Salon (Paul Burch), a gift basket from Texas State Bank.

Major sponsors are CRC Foundation, First Financial Bank, Roberts Ford, Steirman-Whitfield, Claybar Funeral Home, Capital Title, Architectural Alliance, Comprotax, Lone Star Flooring “Miracle Method.” Among the many donors so far are Drs. Kevin and Evie Dileo, Gisela Housman, Harry’s Appliance, Eyeon Pinpoint, Kim Manning Photo, Johnson Mini Storage, Orange Stationer, Bill Clark Bugsperts, Roberts Body Shop, Lee Plunkett Roofing. Every donation is tax deductible (Friends of the Orange Depot) and will help support the maintenance of this historical building.

Contact Rose Simar, co-chairman, at rbsimar@gt.rr.com or 409-330-1576, to participate.