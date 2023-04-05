Bad weather concern forces change to City of Orange Easter Egg Hunt Published 3:39 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

After much consideration, the City of Orange has decided to cancel the Easter Egg Hunt originally scheduled Friday (April 7).

There is concern for the grounds around the Riverside Pavilion.

“The weather is looking like it will be too rainy to host an outdoor event,” a release from the city said.

A social media statement said: “Due to inclement weather, the City of Orange Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Good Friday is cancelled. We wish everyone a safe and Happy Easter!”