Bad weather concern forces change to City of Orange Easter Egg Hunt

Published 3:39 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

After much consideration, the City of Orange has decided to cancel the Easter Egg Hunt originally scheduled Friday (April 7).

There is concern for the grounds around the Riverside Pavilion.

“The weather is looking like it will be too rainy to host an outdoor event,” a release from the city said.

A social media statement said: “Due to inclement weather, the City of Orange Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Good Friday is cancelled. We wish everyone a safe and Happy Easter!”

More News

Expanded attractions planned at Depot Day, check out the 2023 details

Entergy Texas, Monarch Energy deal could lead to 500+ SETX construction jobs

Orange Mayor says hometown champion’s parade serves as inspritation to local youth

Orange Police update fatal crash investigation; say victim struck multiple times

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar