Downed transmission line Monday in Orange causes power outages Published 4:23 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District is delaying the start of school Tuesday due to widespread power outages and anticipated restoration times.

North Early Learning Center and Elementary are starting at 9 a.m.

The middle school and high school are beginning at 10 a.m.

Buses will run two hours behind normal schedule.

Staff should report to campus an hour before student start times.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, Entergy Texas announced a transmission line was down, which feeds into several substations, causing outages in Greater Orange.

“At this time, the cause of the downed line has not been identified yet,” an Entergy statement read.

“The latest restoration time is midnight, but that is subject to change.”

As of Tuesday there were still outages in Orange.