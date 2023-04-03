Orange Police Department identifies man killed in weekend shooting; arrest made Published 8:40 am Monday, April 3, 2023

Orange authorities have identified the man killed in a fatal shooting before sunrise Saturday.

On Monday, Orange Police Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said the victim is Dalvin Levi, 25.

According to police, Shontasia Garrett, 28, is charged with murder.

Her bond is set at $1 million.

Garrett’s arrest follows the Orange Police Department’s response to a “shots fired” call at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Church Street.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound,” a release from the police department said.

“The male was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Police said Garrett was arrested during the investigation.