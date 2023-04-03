“Domestic” altercation escalates to fatal shooting, Orange Police say Published 2:58 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

An Orange woman is facing a murder charge while a local man is dead following a fatal weekend shooting.

Orange Police Department Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said the altercation was domestic in nature, adding the suspect and victim knew each other.

On Monday, police released the named of the victim — 25-year-old Dalvin Levi of Orange.

Shontasia Garrett, 28, is charged with murder. Her bond is set at $1 million.

Medina said there are no other suspects, adding Garrett was taken into custody without incident.

Garrett’s arrest follows the Orange Police Department’s response to a “shots fired” call at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Church Street.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound,” a release from the police department said.

“The male was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Police said Garrett was arrested during the investigation.

Police were initially alerted to the violence via a 911 call.