PHOTOS — Orange honors boxing champ “Shock” Foster with homecoming parade Published 1:34 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

O’Shaquie “Shock” Foster was celebrated Saturday in Orange.

There was a noon parade that was followed with a 1 p.m. presentation from Mayor Larry Spears Jr.

Before the parade, Foster told Orange Newsmedia that coming from a small town and going to big cities and winning tournaments was always special to him.

“They always overlook us. We are always the underdog. Coming out of Orange, I always had that chip on my shoulder,” he said.

The Orange native was recently crowned WBC junior lightweight champion.