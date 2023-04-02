PHOTOS — Orange honors boxing champ “Shock” Foster with homecoming parade
Published 1:34 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023
1 of 12
Manager Sha-Keith Mills sits with O'Shaquie "Shock" Foster during the champion’s Orange parade. (Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
O'Shaquie "Shock" Foster talks to the crowd.(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
Ruth Hancock, Demetrius Hunter, O'Shaquie "Shock" Foster, Linda Platt-Bryant and Tommy Wilson Sr. (Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
Mayor Larry Spears Jr., O'Shaquie "Shock" Foster and council member Paul Burch present "Shock" with the key to the city. (Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
O’Shaquie “Shock” Foster was celebrated Saturday in Orange.
There was a noon parade that was followed with a 1 p.m. presentation from Mayor Larry Spears Jr.
Before the parade, Foster told Orange Newsmedia that coming from a small town and going to big cities and winning tournaments was always special to him.
“They always overlook us. We are always the underdog. Coming out of Orange, I always had that chip on my shoulder,” he said.
The Orange native was recently crowned WBC junior lightweight champion.