PHOTOS — Crowds turn out for Art in the Park, Orange Riverfront Car Show
Published 2:05 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023
Xena Putman, 4, enjoys some fun. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Mrs. G. And Lisa Nixon (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Getting in a little face time are Nora Milligan, 6, Rowan Milligan, 3, and Evelynn Milligan, 2. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Brittany Harmon and Jimmy Matthews at Art in the Park (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Brisco Lake's Curley Landry performs for festival attendees. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Rodney Kellum from Bon Wier enjoys the car show. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Attendees take in the car show on Saturday. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Attendees take in the car show on Saturday. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Attendees take in the car show on Saturday. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
3-year-old Jaxon (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Art in the Park and the Orange Riverfront Car Show joined forces for a day of fun Saturday in Orange.
Art in the Park was held at Stark Park, and the Orange Riverfront Car Show was held on Front Avenue.
This weekend was the 21st annual Art in the Park and 4th annual Orange Riverfront Car Show.