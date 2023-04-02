PHOTOS — Crowds turn out for Art in the Park, Orange Riverfront Car Show Published 2:05 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

Art in the Park and the Orange Riverfront Car Show joined forces for a day of fun Saturday in Orange.

Art in the Park was held at Stark Park, and the Orange Riverfront Car Show was held on Front Avenue.

This weekend was the 21st annual Art in the Park and 4th annual Orange Riverfront Car Show.