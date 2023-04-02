Orange County marriage licenses issued: March 20 – March 24, 2023

Marriage licenses issued for the week of March 27, 2023 through March 31, 2023 from the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County clerk:

Benjamin R. Pousson and Erica M. Austin

Alex M. Lopez Maldonado and Loren D. Fuentes Fuentes

Cody E. Watkins and Courtney L. Savant

Kelly P. Moore and Sara N. Hayes

Taylor B. Faulk and Trina J. Ford

Ashton G. Stanley and Hope L. Griffin

Micah J. Boudreaux and Jessica D. Sell

Thomas V. Sonnier and Robin S. Humphrey

William E. Self, III and Tiffany M. Bingham

Jack E. Franklin, Jr. and Rachel D. Davies

Bliss R. Deshazo and Claire R. Darbonne

Billy G. Stewart  and Heather M. Smith

