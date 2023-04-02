Orange County marriage licenses issued: March 20 – March 24, 2023
Published 10:58 am Sunday, April 2, 2023
Marriage licenses issued for the week of March 27, 2023 through March 31, 2023 from the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County clerk:
Benjamin R. Pousson and Erica M. Austin
Alex M. Lopez Maldonado and Loren D. Fuentes Fuentes
Cody E. Watkins and Courtney L. Savant
Kelly P. Moore and Sara N. Hayes
Taylor B. Faulk and Trina J. Ford
Ashton G. Stanley and Hope L. Griffin
Micah J. Boudreaux and Jessica D. Sell
Thomas V. Sonnier and Robin S. Humphrey
William E. Self, III and Tiffany M. Bingham
Jack E. Franklin, Jr. and Rachel D. Davies
Bliss R. Deshazo and Claire R. Darbonne
Billy G. Stewart and Heather M. Smith