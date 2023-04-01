ADOPT A PET — Milo is a cowdog YOU can take home today Published 12:18 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

Mighty Milo says “Howdy!”

He’s a root’n, toot’n cowboy (er, cowdog) looking for a pardner to share the lonesome trails with.

Mighty Milo is a young pit-mix who is just a big bundle of love and kisses and is looking for a human to be his loyal companion.

He is fully vetted and neutered.

Please consider fostering or adopting this sweet buckaroo.

For more information, contact Traci James at 409-998-2614.