1 killed, 1 arrested following pre-dawn shooting in Orange Published 9:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

One man is dead and a woman behind bars following a fatal shooting before dawn Saturday in Orange, authorities said.

Shontasia Garrett, 28, is charged with murder and a separate misdemeanor, according to jail records.

Her arrest follows the Orange Police Department’s response to a “shots fired” call at 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Church Street.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound,” a release from the police department said.

“The male was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Police said Garrett was arrested during the investigation.

The identity of the victim will not be released, pending next-of-kin notification, police said.