Orange County suspects named following Port Neches arrests for metal theft Published 12:10 am Friday, March 31, 2023

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Police Department released the names and ages of two Orange County men arrested this week on charges of metal theft in which a K-9 and drone were used during the apprehension.

The men are identified as 33-year-old Hagan Crorey and 45-year-old Kevin Glyn Hebert.

Port Neches Police Chief Cheri Griffith confirmed the identifications Thursday morning with Port Arthur Newsmedia.

According to police, they were arrested Monday evening.

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to a call of suspicious activity at approximately 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Williamsburg Lane and Industrial. As they approached, Officer Will Navarre saw a vehicle with no lights leaving the area at a high rate of speed, according to police.

When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver slowed down and the passenger got out and ran.

The driver was taken into custody.

A perimeter was then set up with the help of Nederland Police Department officers.

Port Neches officer Andrew Carter was able to locate the other suspect using a drone.

Port Neches Sgt. Eric Heilman deployed his K-9, and officers were able to take the other man into custody.

“While on scene, officers and investigators determined that the suspects had been in the process of stealing AT&T communication cable and located a large amount of the cable in the suspects’ vehicle,” a news release said. “In addition to the cable, tools commonly utilized in cable theft were located.

The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with metal theft. The passenger was also charged with evading arrest.

The suspects were taken to the Jefferson County jail, where they are no longer listed on the jail roster.

— Written by Mary Meaux