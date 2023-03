Songwriters telling their stories in special event in Vidor Published 12:04 am Friday, March 31, 2023

VIDOR — Award winning songwriters Skip Ewing and Mark Nesler are telling the stories behind their hits during a special gathering next week.

Donna Little is hosting the event at The Oaks, 2110 South Main St.

Those 18 and up are welcome, and the fun starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Call 409-782-4316 or email Discjocdml@aol.com for more details.