Orange Police Department identifies woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash Published 2:05 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Authorities have released the name of the woman who died Thursday, the result of injuries suffered from an auto-pedestrian in Orange.

At 5:39 a.m. Thursday, Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an auto-pedestrian collision.

Upon arrival, officers located a female, who was later identified as Nikki Danene Smith, 52 years of age.

Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene and took Smith to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

This case is being investigated by the Orange Police Department Detective Division.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck Smith is “fully cooperating with the investigation.”