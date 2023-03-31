Orange County Sheriff’s Office looking for Vidor forgery suspects

Published 12:34 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Orange County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division released these photos of men authorities said are forgery suspects.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’ help with a forgery suspect.

Police are looking for 35-year-old Harold Randall Pues Jr., who also goes by Rocky, and Heath Allen George, 44, of Vidor.

“The two individuals are suspects involved in forgery,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you know where police can locate them, call the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division at 409-769-6391.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers 409-833-TIPS. You can also use your cell phone to submit a tip by downloading the P3 TIPS app.

