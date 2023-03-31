Class reunion push planned for St. Mary School Spring Festival Published 12:06 am Friday, March 31, 2023

St. Mary Catholic School is hosting the Spring Festival April 29.

Organizers are providing a place for alumni to gather for class reunions, specifically scheduling 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Group photos are planned at 10:30 a.m., followed by a tour of the school, then time for attendees to visit.

At 11:30 there will be an announcement and recognition of the classes attending.

“This will be a great opportunity for us to get together and reconnect with our classmates and friends from other classes,” organizers said. “Please try to attend.”

Call 409-988-5523 or email lesyleegotro@msn.com for more information.