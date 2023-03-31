Class reunion push planned for St. Mary School Spring Festival

Published 12:06 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

The St. Mary Catholic School 2023 Spring Festival is planned April 29. (Courtesy photo)

St. Mary Catholic School is hosting the Spring Festival April 29.

Organizers are providing a place for alumni to gather for class reunions, specifically scheduling 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Group photos are planned at 10:30 a.m., followed by a tour of the school, then time for attendees to visit.

At 11:30 there will be an announcement and recognition of the classes attending.

“This will be a great opportunity for us to get together and reconnect with our classmates and friends from other classes,” organizers said. “Please try to attend.”

Call 409-988-5523 or email lesyleegotro@msn.com for more information.

