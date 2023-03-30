Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Orange

Published 4:37 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police in Orange Thursday are investigating what appears to have been an auto-pedestrian death.

Orange Police Lt. Stephen Ward said they were called to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at approximately 5:36 a.m. where a woman had seemingly been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was brought to a Beaumont hospital where she later died.

Police have identified the woman but had not released her name Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin.

The driver that is believed to have hit the woman stayed at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. No citations have been given and the cause of the crash is under investigation, Ward said.

— Written by Mary Meaux

