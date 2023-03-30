Little Cypress-Mauriceville investigates alleged student threat to Junior High staff member Published 12:06 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Wednesday afternoon, Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD officials learned of an alleged threat made by a student against a staff member at Little Cypress Junior High.

“This is unrelated to the rumor that law enforcement officials investigated (Wednesday) morning, which they found to be false,” a district statement read.

The investigation, which began immediately, concluded no weapons had been brought on campus, school leaders said.

“The district does not tolerate threats of any kind and stands behind its Student Code of Conduct, which states that any student found to make, share or insinuate a plausible threat will face severe consequences,” a district statement read.

“The safety and protection of our LCMCISD family remains our top priority. As we work to ensure a safe work and learning environment for our faculty, staff and students, we will not waiver from our overall mission: graduating future-ready students.”