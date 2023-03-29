Pickup truck crashes through Orange County store, driver flees Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

VIDOR — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for a person who drove through a Valero gas station building before fleeing on foot Tuesday night.

A preliminary investigation by the DPS shows at approximately 7:55 p.m. Tuesday a 2006 GMC pickup truck was traveling north on FM 105 when the truck left the roadway and struck a guardrail at the intersection of FM 105 and FM 1132.

According to a news release from DPS, the truck entered the Valero parking lot, struck a concrete pylon barrier, which became detached and struck the front bumper of a 2012 Lexus passenger car located at the gas pumps.

The pickup continued forward and struck the side of the building, traveled through it and exited the opposite side.

The driver then fled on foot and had not been located as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the driver of the pickup truck is asked to contact Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340.