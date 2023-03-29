Little Cypress principals take on leadership program

Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School principal Ryan DuBose stands with Little Cypress Elementary principal Amber Hawk. (Courtesy photo)

LITTLE CYPRESS — Little Cypress Elementary principal Amber Hawk and Little Cypress Mauriceville High School principal Ryan DuBose were selected last spring to be part of the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute Principal Academy XXV.

The effort is a nationally recognized advanced principal leadership program.

The principals met monthly this school year in Austin at the Region 13 Education Service Center with approximately 30 other principals from around the state.

Monthly sessions included professional development topics with Dr. Bob Thompson, Dr. Greg Smith and Dr. Elvis Arterbury, hearing from guest speakers such as current and former Texas superintendents, planning legislative advocacy and collaborating on public education hot topics from across the state.

As part of the academy, Little Cypress Mauriceville recently hosted a site visit where principals from Boerne, Cy-Fair and Goose Creek toured the schools.

Little Cypress Mauriceville hosted a site visit with principals from Boerne, Cy-Fair, Orangefield and Goose Creek, where tours of the schools were given. (Courtesy photo)

 

 

