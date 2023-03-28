Maplecrest Baptist Car Show is back; see the details

Published 12:06 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

VIDOR — The Maplecrest Baptist Church Car Show is back, and organizers are “fired up.”

“If you have a sweet ride, come show it off,” they say.

Vehicle registration is $20 and includes dinner and a T-shirt. Additional shirts and food will be available for purchase.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All years, makes and car clubs invited. There will be multiple classes.

Multiple Best of Awards, Ladies Choice, Children’s Choice and Best of Show are included.

General admission is free, so bring the family.

There will be door prizes and vendors selling shirts and snacks.

Proceeds and donations go to the church’s children’s ministry.

For more information, call the church office at 409-769-3567.

More News

Boxing champ “Shock” Foster talks homecoming parade; Art in the Park and car show fun planned

Kingdom Zoo Wildlife Center achieves 200 “Wild Wishes” for children

Songwriters telling their stories in special event in Vidor

Sewing for Adult Beginners detailed for Orange County interest

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar