Maplecrest Baptist Car Show is back; see the details Published 12:06 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

VIDOR — The Maplecrest Baptist Church Car Show is back, and organizers are “fired up.”

“If you have a sweet ride, come show it off,” they say.

Vehicle registration is $20 and includes dinner and a T-shirt. Additional shirts and food will be available for purchase.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All years, makes and car clubs invited. There will be multiple classes.

Multiple Best of Awards, Ladies Choice, Children’s Choice and Best of Show are included.

General admission is free, so bring the family.

There will be door prizes and vendors selling shirts and snacks.

Proceeds and donations go to the church’s children’s ministry.

For more information, call the church office at 409-769-3567.