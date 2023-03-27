Sewing for Adult Beginners detailed for Orange County interest

Published 2:02 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

It’s never too late to learn something new.

Organizers are asking Orange County residents to join them in Sewing for Adult Beginners.

Attendees will learn the basics of using a sewing machine, hand sewing and pattern cutting.

Each adult will be making three projects during this three-part series.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Orange County will have the sewing classes April 15, 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Orange County, 11475a FM 1442.

Cost is $40 per person and payable by April 6.

Payments payable to H.O.P.E. and can be brought into the office, mailed 11475a FM 1442 Orange Tx 77630, PayPal orange-tx@ag.tamu.edu. Choose friends or family and note the class you are paying for.

All materials are provided.

Call Kim Peveto, of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, at 409-882-7010 for more information.

More News

ASK A COP — Can an apartment complex go after expired registration stickers?

Texas gas prices rise 6.7 cents in last week; analyst talks trends and what’s coming next

Orange County marriage licenses issued: March 20 – March 24, 2023

PHOTO FEATURE — Orange getting ready for big weekend

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar