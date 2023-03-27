CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Astros ice cream, Cajun Heritage and a ground meat game changer Published 12:02 am Monday, March 27, 2023

Some Texas things we all seem to like are H-E-B, Astros and ice cream.

If you haven’t heard, the store is presenting a limited edition Creamy Creations in honor of the 2022 World Series champs.

It’s got Orbit and the ball park on the label and inside you get a triple play of peanut butter ice cream with peanut brittle pieces and a caramel swirl.

I tried some in H-Town.

Cajun Heritage Festival – If you like crawfish (I know you do) and good music, join us at Cajun Heritage Festival Saturday/April 1 at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center.

The Southeast Texas Arts Council is bringing it back to Port Arthur, and there are several opportunities to visit area restaurants and attractions.

Call your Cajun cousins from Louisiana and have them join us.

Get the scoop at cajunheritagefest.com.

Pound of Ground – The No. 1 reason I cook ground meat just about once a year is the mess. It’s frozen and messy. Okay Pound of Ground Crumbles is what the phrase “game changer” is about.

Tacos, spaghetti or chili is now on your weeknight menu without much planning ahead or defrosting.

Change your mind mid-day? #PoundofGround is right there for you in your freezer. I mixed some with a can of tomatoes and cream of mushroom soup to go back to a ’70s childhood comfort food. It’s 100 percent natural beef that cooks in less than 10 minutes. Learn more at poundofground.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie always down to try something new. If you have a scoop, share it with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.