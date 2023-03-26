Orange County marriage licenses issued: March 20 – March 24, 2023

Published 10:54 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marriage licenses issued for the week of March 20, 2023 through March 24, 2023 from the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County clerk:

Nathanael Cody Vasquez  and Crissa Leigh Bonnin

Steven Dawson Kimbell and Melissa Lynne Wright

Kelvin Huang and Hannah Marie Rider

Caleb John Hughes and Morgan Denice Lambright

Muhammad Irshad and Karen Lanette Duplechain

Andrew Parker Beck and Amelia Natalia O’Brien

James Anthony Willtrout and Lisa Faye Lester

Alexander Lynn Smith and Sabrina Nichole Elliott

Caleb Nicolas Burge and Cheyenne Harley Simmons

Dylan Seth Hambrick and Paulina Uyen Tran

Anthoney Blade Hernandez and Ashlynn Aline Girlinghouse

More News

PHOTO FEATURE — Orange getting ready for big weekend

Thoughts from a state champ – “The meet really doesn’t start until the bar hits the floor”

See what’s available when disaster loan outreach and business recovery center opens for Orange

ADOPT A PET — Young lab-hound Dice is ready for YOUR family

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar