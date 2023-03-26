Orange County marriage licenses issued: March 20 – March 24, 2023
Published 10:54 am Sunday, March 26, 2023
Marriage licenses issued for the week of March 20, 2023 through March 24, 2023 from the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County clerk:
Nathanael Cody Vasquez and Crissa Leigh Bonnin
Steven Dawson Kimbell and Melissa Lynne Wright
Kelvin Huang and Hannah Marie Rider
Caleb John Hughes and Morgan Denice Lambright
Muhammad Irshad and Karen Lanette Duplechain
Andrew Parker Beck and Amelia Natalia O’Brien
James Anthony Willtrout and Lisa Faye Lester
Alexander Lynn Smith and Sabrina Nichole Elliott
Caleb Nicolas Burge and Cheyenne Harley Simmons
Dylan Seth Hambrick and Paulina Uyen Tran
Anthoney Blade Hernandez and Ashlynn Aline Girlinghouse