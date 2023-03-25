PHOTO FEATURE — D’Ziya Evans, Ariel Farris lead Lady Mustangs

Published 12:10 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

D'Ziya Evans and Ariel Farris

The Lady Mustangs put a close to their powerlifting season at the THSWPA State Meet.

Senior Ariel Farris competed in the 132lb weight class and finished the season as the 12th-ranked lifter in Texas in her weight class.

Sophomore D’Ziya Evans competed in the 198lb weight class and finished the season as the 10th-ranked lifter in her weight class.

“We are very proud of these two young ladies for all the hard work they put in all year to achieve such accomplishments!” a school district statement read.

