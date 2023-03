ADOPT A PET — Young lab-hound Dice is ready for YOUR family Published 12:26 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Dice is a young lab-hound mix who will melt your heart.

Just look at those eyes!

He loves playtime, walking on a leash and snuggling.

A big, ol’ goofball who loves attention, Dice is sure to be a welcome addition to your family.

Please consider adopting or fostering lovable Dice.

For more information, contact the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.