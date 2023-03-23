PHOTOS — Orange Chamber celebrates Roberts Ford re-grand opening

Published 8:07 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

Roberts Ford personnel, supporters and members of the Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening to celebrate the dealership’s re-grand opening.

Located at 1601 Green Avenue, dealership owner Susanty Roberts welcomed those in attendance.

Roberts Ford rolled out the red carpet with a full barbeque spread from The Hut and plenty of refreshments.

The full service dealership from sales to repairs also boasts a robust mobile maintenance van fleet that can handle offsite oil changes, minor repairs and more.

There is also a pickup-and-delivery service available for oil changes.

For more information, call 409-883-3581.

— Submitted by Candace Hemelt

More News

See how a traffic violation escalated to a federal prison sentence for an Orange man

Police identify remains found in woods; switch to death investigation and seeking help

$14M in infrastructure assistance for Orange, Jefferson detailed following 2019 disasters

MARY MEAUX — Glenn Alexander II returns home with Anastasia at Lutcher Theater

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar