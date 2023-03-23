PHOTOS — Orange Chamber celebrates Roberts Ford re-grand opening
Published 8:07 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023
1 of 5
Roberts Ford personnel, supporters and members of the Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening to celebrate the dealership’s re-grand opening.
Located at 1601 Green Avenue, dealership owner Susanty Roberts welcomed those in attendance.
Roberts Ford rolled out the red carpet with a full barbeque spread from The Hut and plenty of refreshments.
The full service dealership from sales to repairs also boasts a robust mobile maintenance van fleet that can handle offsite oil changes, minor repairs and more.
There is also a pickup-and-delivery service available for oil changes.
For more information, call 409-883-3581.
— Submitted by Candace Hemelt