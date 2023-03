Community Bible study planned in Vidor Published 12:06 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

VIDOR — A Bible study with live worship is planned Friday in Vidor.

Amanda Merrell said the free community Bible study is at Raymond Gould Community Center (385 Claiborne St., Vidor) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call 281-620-8460 or email auroracreations1@gmail.com.