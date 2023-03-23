Business author speaking at open Women of Integrity Mentoring Group Published 12:14 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

NEDERLAND — The Small Business Development Center at Lamar State College Port Arthur is hosting a second meeting of the “Women of Integrity Mentoring Group.”

The LSCPA SBDC coverage area includes Bridge City, Orange, Vidor, Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

All Southeast Texas area small businesses are welcome to contact Dana Espinal, SBDC Executive Director, for more information.

“We are excited to welcome C.T. Knabusch to our event and hear his presentation,” Espinal said.

“Participants are welcome to purchase a book for signing the night of the event and we will be focused on the lessons from the book to guide our monthly discussion.”

SBDC invites those interested to a free networking social featuring author of “Hope Is Not a Business Strategy: How to Take Control of Your Business so It Won’t Take Control of You,” C.T. Knabusch on Tuesday.

The event is from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Golden Cup, 1336 Boston Avenue in Nederland. Nederland.

Attendees can purchase the book for $20 at the social.

SBDC matches an experienced professional with an entrepreneur who is eager to grow and succeed.

“I am delighted at the opportunity to connect and talk with the Amazing Women Entrepreneurs that are members of such as auspicious group as the Women of Integrity Mentoring Group, especially during Women’s History Month,” Knabusch said.

“I am looking forward to it!”

The Lamar State College Port Arthur Small Business Development Center is a business advising and training center of the University of Houston Texas Gulf Coast SBDC Network serving 32 counties in Southeast Texas. The SBDC program is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.