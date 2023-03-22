UPDATE: Possible hazardous chemical cloud hovering over Westlake-Sulphur Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Employees of Phillips 66 are lining the gates on the outside of the industrial facility as a possible hazardous chemical cloud hovers over the West Calcasieu area.

Megan Monsour Hartman, Gulf Coast field communications director for Phillips 66, said the release was not from their facility, but an evacuation order was issued for contractors and non-essential personnel.

“We have had several reports of eye and nose irritation accompanied with a chlorine smell,” Hartman said. “We are in contact with area industries and emergency responders.”

Louisiana State Police Troop D said Interstate 10 has been shut down near the Westlake exit and traffic diverted to Interstate 210.

Lake Charles Police said multiple agencies are involved in deterring traffic.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is investigating.