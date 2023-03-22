Sheriff details aggravated assault with deadly weapon arrest Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

On Monday at approximately 4:47 p.m., Newtown County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of CR 3068 in reference to an assault involving weapons.

When deputies arrived on the scene at FM 1004 and CR 3068 they observed a male with numerous lacerations on his head and upper body.

A suspect is identified as Call resident Bryan Shoulders, 36, who is charged with aggravated assault w/deadly weapon.

Sheriff Robert Burby said Shoulders is still in custody in the Newton County Jail and his bond is set as $150,000.

Shoulders was arrested by Newton County deputies Monday at his home on CR 3068.

The victim has been identified as Paul Ceaser, 44-year-old Call resident.

“This is still an open and active investigation,” Burby said.