Orangefield UIL earns Overall Sweepstakes Championship, numerous students advance

Published 2:21 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Orangefield High School UIL Academic team compete in the 22-3A District UIL Academic meet. (Courtesy photo)

WINNIE – Nearly four dozen members of the Orangefield HS UIL Academic team traveled Tuesday to Winnie to compete in the 22-3A District UIL Academic meet hosted by East Chambers High School.

They collected 385 points to earn the Overall Sweepstakes Championship.

The CX Debate teams (competed in February) and the One Act Play cast and crew (competed earlier this month) also contributed to the total points.

All first place team members and first through third individual place winners move on to compete at the regional meet hosted by Blinn College in April.

That includes Catalina Lawley, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Brianna Moore, Laney Bellard, Natalie Dickens, Adam Tsan, Britney Kilgore, Landon Dickens, Jada Greiner, Abby Pachuca, Katy Hewitt, Daniel Valentinis, Prestyn Myers, Kadee English, Jackson Droddy, Kira Merendino and Major Copeland.

