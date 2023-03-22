New Region 5 executive director named; start date announced Published 12:10 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

“After an extensive search and interview process,” Region 5 Education Service Center Board of Directors recommended — and the Commissioner of Education approved — Dr. Byron Terrier as the lone finalist for the executive director’s position.

Terrier has extensive teaching and school district administration experience, including the position of school district superintendent.

The past five years he has served as Region 5 ESC deputy executive director.

Region 5 ESC serves 34 school districts and six charter schools and supports school efficiency, effectiveness and successful implementation of state programs and initiatives.

Orange County school districts are included in Region 5.

Terrier officially begins his new duties April 7.