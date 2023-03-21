PHOTOS — Bridge City Chamber Coffee celebrates top students, more

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce recognized the Orangefield Student of the Month as Morgan Sampson. Pictured, from left, are Christy Roccaforte, chamber ambassador; Monica Sampson, mother; Michael Sampson, father; Morgan Sampson; student; Crissa Bonin, counselor; and Rea Wrinkle, principal. Sampson plans to attend Lamar University. (Natalie Picazo/The Leader)
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce recognized the BCHS Student of the Month as Billy" Walpole. Pictured, from left, are Tim Woolley, principal; Chloe Tucker, counselor; Randy Wallace, grandfather; Billy Walpole; Ruth Wallace, grandmother; Thomas Walpole, brother’ and Stephanie Roberts, chamber ambassador. Walpole plans to attend Texas A&M University. (Natalie Picazo/The Leader)
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce hosted a Networking Coffee Tuesday morning sponsored by Servicemasters Recovery Services by TLC on Texas Avenue. Owner Darrin Bigler welcomed a full house in attendance. Call 409-735-6700 for more information. (Natalie Picazo/The Leader)