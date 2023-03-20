Guns & Hoses softball fun benefiting Orangefield Project Safe Graduation Published 11:02 am Monday, March 20, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — The Orange Municipal Police Association and Orange Professional Firefighter Association are hosting the Guns & Hoses Softball Fundraiser to raise money and support Orangefield High School Seniors Project Safe Graduation.

The Guns & Hoses Softball Fundraiser is Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Orangefield High School Softball Field, located at 10058 FM 105 in Orange.

Business that are schedule to be present at the event include Wing Junkies, The Popsicle Posse, Funnel’ d and more.

Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Split-the-pot tickets will be sold during games.