Guns & Hoses softball fun benefiting Orangefield Project Safe Graduation

Published 11:02 am Monday, March 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

ORANGEFIELD — The Orange Municipal Police Association and Orange Professional Firefighter Association are hosting the Guns & Hoses Softball Fundraiser to raise money and support Orangefield High School Seniors Project Safe Graduation.

The Guns & Hoses Softball Fundraiser is Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Orangefield High School Softball Field, located at 10058 FM 105 in Orange.

Business that are schedule to be present at the event include Wing Junkies, The Popsicle Posse, Funnel’ d and more.

Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Split-the-pot tickets will be sold during games.

 

