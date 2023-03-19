Vidor Library packing the calendar with events for YOU Published 12:04 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

VIDOR — The Vidor Public Library offers a multitude of onsite resources that include books, eBooks, magazines, computer stations, a children’s room, teen room, genealogy room and more in the form of reading programs and workshops.

Officials just wrapped up a children’s used book sale, where readers could buy used books for just 25 cents.

Win a Book Stand

Currently, the library is hosting a drawing for a hand made book stand by 1 of 99 Woodcrafts. For a $2 donation, you can enter for a chance to win the custom stand made out of oak. Proceeds help fund the summer reading program.

“The reading program is something my children have been participating in for many years,” says Chris Screws, owner of 1 of 99 Woodcrafts. “I enjoy woodworking and saw an opportunity to give back to my community. It was so much fun to make.”

The wood used isn’t just any old wood purchased from your local lumber company. This old growth oak from the area has history.

“Blown down by hurricane Rita, the family had it and several huge pine trees milled and used to rebuild their home. Then years later Harvey came along, and it was time to rebuild again,” Screws said. “This time they went with newer materials, and this ole oak was destined for the burn pile. Then I was given the chance to haul some off before it made it there.”

The drawing for the book stand is March 31.

“I am happy to give this ole oak some new life,” Screws said. “Hope it serves the winner well for a long time!”

Cookies & Coloring

In April the library is hosting a “Cookies & Coloring Group.” Attendees are asked to bring their favorite cookies, cookie recipes, adult coloring book and colors.

“If baking is not something you like to do, still come color and socialize,” said Lynn Hartfield, assistant director for Vidor Public Library.

This will be the second time the library is hosting this tasty program.

“The idea was brought on by the desire to reach out to our community,” Hartfield said. “Many libraries are doing community outreach programs.”

Fresh Start, Healthier You

After all those cookies, you might be thinking it is time to eat healthily, but how?

In May, A Fresh Start to a Healthier You hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Magan Lee can help you get started.

The four-part program, also promoted by Health and Human Services, focuses solely on nutrition and ways to make better choices without spending a lot of money.

“During our sessions we will be discussing food safety, how to incorporate more fruits and vegetables in diet, as well as ways to save at the grocery store,” Lee said. “Each session we will be doing a food demonstration for participants to try different, healthier food.”

Those attending will also go home equipped with the tools and knowledge they will need from quality kitchen gadgets like cutting boards, measuring cups and lots of recipes.

Lee said this program has been around for many years, but she’s excited to bring it to the community while putting her own flair on things.

“I’m hoping those that participate will feel empowered to lead healthier lives,” she said. “Nutrition is impeccably important, but I feel like many are discouraged because of the rising cost of food now-a-days. Attending this program will help people understand that they don’t have to spend a lot of money to make better choices when it comes to food.”

Summer reading

The mission of the summer reading program is simple: encourage children to continue reading.

This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” includes weekly guests providing a variety of programs and activities on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.

“Reading during the summer is important to a child’s ability to retain information learned from the previous school year and to grow in knowledge for the coming year,” Hartfield said.

Children must read 20 books to be eligible for a chance to win one of the grand prizes.

There are grand prizes for ages 1-5, 6-12 and 13-16.

“All children who complete the 20-book minimum will receive a prize,” Hartfield says.

Children do not have to read to attend the programs, and there is no cost to participate in the program.

The library is located at 440 E. Bolivar St. in Vidor and is open Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (8 a.m. – 9 a.m. is a senior hour for those 55 and older).

For more information, call 409-769-7148.

— Written by Chrissie Mouton