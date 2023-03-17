Preliminary autopsy findings show local woman had injuries caused after death Published 12:31 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

VIDOR — Preliminary autopsy findings for Jenny Baxter say officials identified decompositional changes and findings compatible with injuries caused after her death.

The autopsy on Baxter, 45, was performed this week in Jefferson County.

The document, released by Justice of the Peace Joy Simonton, says no fatal trauma was identified.

The findings are pending toxicology and investigative information.

Both the cause and manner of death are pending.

Baxter’s remains were discovered after a wellness check Tuesday at Denbow Mobile Home Park, 206 FM 1131 near Vidor. Her body appeared to have been wrapped in plastic.

Russell Kinney, 38, of Port Arthur was picked up Wednesday by an interdiction officer in Liberty County and arrested on a traffic violation.

He will be extradited to Orange County in connection with the death of Baxter, Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said.

During the investigation, investigators suspected Baxter’s live-in boyfriend, Kinney, was involved in the death, authorities said.

Orange County investigators went to the Liberty County Jail and spoke with Kinney, where he ultimately confessed to the killing of Baxter, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

With the assistance of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, investigators obtained a warrant of arrest, charging Kinney for murder.

“Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Texas Rangers, Jefferson County Crime Lab, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation,” a release from the OSCO said.

— Written by Mary Meaux